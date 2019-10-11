Ghoulish greetings from the Soo Zombie Walk!

The zombies are rising from the dead once again to lurch to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre on Saturday, October 19th. 2019 marks our 10th year of frightening fun, and the zombies will have plenty to celebrate!

The doors of the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre open at 3:00pm, ushering in the horde of undead to enjoy heaps of freakishly fun activities:

Add the finishing touches to your zombie makeup or get a sparkly biohazard tattoo with Perfectly Painted Faces ($5).

Visit all eight of our free spooky activity stations to fill your Soo Zombie Walk passport with stamps for a chance to win the door prize. Activities include ghoulish games and a free professional digital photobooth provided by Grace Kahtava-Harrison.

Satisfy your hunger for brains with our (jello) brain-eating contests for children and adults.

Shop with our undead vendors: we have a great variety of local Halloween-themed vendors providing handcrafted items, creepy confections, and plenty of popcorn flavours. Don’t forget to bring cash!

Test your gaming skills with Svenny McG’s retro gaming station.

Enjoy live music by Greg Callaghan!

This year, the Soo Zombie Walk Committee has collaborated with “Evil Dead The Musical” creators A.R.T. (Algoma Repertory Theatre). This fantastic group of actors will be performing a preview of “Evil Dead the Musical” for the zombie hordes at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

In support of the Sault Ste. Marie Soup Kitchen Community Centre and the Halloween spirit of giving, A.R.T. will donate $5 to the Soup Kitchen Community Centre for each person who dresses up for the October 31st (Halloween) performance of “Evil Dead The Musical”.

At 6:00 p.m., the “Walk” begins and the zombies are ushered from the Bushplane and unleashed on the downtown area of Sault Ste. Marie. The zombies drag themselves along Bay Street to meet the Zombie Resistance at Clergue Park for a mock-battle. The horde continues onwards, looping on to Queen Street via Brock Street. The zombies then make a pit-stop at Pita Pit to enjoy games (including a scavenger hunt and zombie head-rolling game), raffles, prizes, music, and specially-priced “Brain Pitas” and “Blood Smoothies”!

Finally, the zombies stagger back to the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre for more costume prizes. As the sun sets at 7:00 p.m., the Haunted Hangar opens for business with another set of fun activities:

Visit a haunted house designed by the scare-experts of Haunted Norgoma ($3.00 or 2 canned goods).

Join us for a pumpkin carving contest where carving experts put their skills to the test.

Watch classic zombie movies in the Ranger Theatre.

In addition, Soo Zombie Walk and Sault Stryders are excited to work together again this year for a Halloween-themed 5K Fun Run/Walk which will begin at 7:00pm, with a turn-around for those who are walking at the halfway mark. If those who are too afraid of the zombie hordes only wish to participate in the 5K Fun Run, Sault Stryder participants do not have to pay for Soo Zombie Walk event itself, they can pay their $2.00 admission at the side entrance of the Canadian Heritage Bushplane Museum, separate from the lurking undead. All runners and walkers will receive a treat for participating!

The Soo Zombie Walk Committee looks forward to seeing zombie, resistance and Halloween-themed participants of all-ages at our 10th Annual Soo Zombie Walk!

Soo Zombie Walk admission details are as follows:

Adults (16 and over): $5.00 and a canned good

Children (15 and under): $2.00 and a canned good

Infants (5 and under): a canned good

All non-perishable canned goods are donated to the Sault Ste. Marie Soup Kitchen Community Centre.

For any questions about the event, please email us at [email protected] or message us on our Soo Zombie Walk Facebook page. We are always on the lookout for volunteers and vendors for next year!

For more information, photos from past years, and a more detailed schedule, visit our website: soozombiewalk.org.