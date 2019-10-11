Friday Morning News – October 11

Weather – Cloudy. Rain at times heavy beginning late this morning. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 16. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Rain at times heavy. Amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low plus 3.

There is a rainfall warning in effect – Rain will begin this morning with most rainfall occurring later this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts near 50 mm are expected, with higher amounts possible in embedded thunderstorms. Rain will taper off from west to east near midnight.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

News Tidbits – Today, the Community of Dubreuilville will rename their arena in recognition of the positive influence that Eddy K. Lefrançois had. His desire to live a full despite his illness and the support his community gave him as he filled his ‘bucket list’ is an inspiration to all. Attendees to the celebration this after are asked to remember to honour Eddy and wear Purple or your “Let’s Roll” clothing to mark the special event.