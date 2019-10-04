Friday Morning News – October 4

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Clearing this morning. High 10. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – clear. Low plus 1.

News tidbits – The early snow that fell yesterday between the Dubreuilville turnoff and White River is a reminder that winter is indeed coming. Now is the time to make sure your vehicle is ready for the colder weather – snow tires, emergency kit, vehicle maintenance, washer fluid…

The second suspect in the murder of Devon Collin, Demitri Fortomaris, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. His court date is Nov. 4 in Wawa. Devon’s body was discovered just south of Wawa earlier this year.