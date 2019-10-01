Tuesday Morning News – October 1

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming northeast 20 after midnight. Low plus 3.

News Tidbits – Young’s General Store has been recognized again by Lake Superior Magazine. The Young Family has a great history of providing tourists with not only good products – but good service. They have been recognized many times over the years for their commitment to tourism in Wawa. In 2018, they were cited as the best ‘Locally Made’ store. In 2017. they were the ‘Best Local Store’. Lake Superior Magazine polls their readers to determine winners in various categories “around Lake Superior”.

If you are headed into SSM today, be aware that as a result of the heavy rain overnight a number of roadways have been flooded. The City has asked motorists to stay off the roadways at this time (a number of roads have been closed), “Public Works is working to address flooding concerns; however, the storm system in many cases is at or beyond capacity.”

Don’t forget – There are two meetings tonight – Corporate Planning and a regular Council Meeting.