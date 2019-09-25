Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – September 25

Weather – Showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning then becoming west 20 gusting to 40. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 7.

Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville
  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Heavy rainfall with a risk of thunderstorms will continue early this morning.

Additional rainfall amounts of 20 mm is possible before tapering off to showers later this morning.

News Tidbits – Wesdome will be releasing a Kiena Resource update today, and will be hosting a “teach-in” at 2 p.m. featuring presentations from Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, and Michael Michaud, Vice President of Exploration, and other members of the senior management team.

 

 

