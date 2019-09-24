Borden Mine is now Open!

Yesterday, the official opening of Newmont Goldcorp’s Borden Mine was held. Greg Rickford – Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minister, Timmins MPP Gilles Bisson, Chapleau Cree First Nation Chief Keeter Corston, Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation Chief Anita Stephens, Brunswick House First Nation Chief Cheryl St. Denis, Michipicoten First Nation Chief Pat Tangie, Chapleau Mayor Michael Levesque, Timmins Mayor George Pirie, Newmont Goldcorp’s Regional Senior Vice-President for North America Todd White, and Marc Lauzier, general manager of the Porcupine and Borden Mines were dignitaries for the ceremonies.

Borden Mine is Canada’s first all-electric mine, and is expected to create 250 jobs for residents in the Chapleau area; and will also benefit Timmins as the ore from Borden will be processed at the Porcupine complex. In recognition of Borden’s contribution to the future of safe and sustainable mining, the Canadian and Ontario governments each granted CAD$5 million towards electrification of the mine.

“Borden opens a new gold mining district in Ontario and profitably extends operations at the Porcupine complex near Timmins,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont Goldcorp’s President. “In addition, Borden’s electric underground fleet will eliminate diesel particulate matter from the underground environment and lower greenhouse gas emissions. This will help reduce energy costs, protect employee health and minimize impacts to the environment.”