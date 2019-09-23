Time to go to the Soo – Pete is performing!

Best to order your tickets immediately – Pete Zedlacher will be performing at Soo Blaster on Friday, November 8th!

Premium Comedy and Soo Blaster are proud to present one of Canada’s most sought after comedians Pete Zedlacher performing live Friday, November 8, 9 p.m. at Soo Blaster located at 345 Queen St. E. Pete is a graduate of the prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, the intensive acting program helped him infuse a theatrical element into his stand-up. Now based in Calgary, Zedlacher has a Canadian Comedy Award, six Canadian Comedy Award nominations and two Gemini nominations to his credit. Pete is also the winner of the international comedy competition and was crowned Sirius XMs Top Comic. His six nominations for Best Standup is a standing record at the Canadian Comedy Awards.

Mike Payne will be the MC, and the feature act for the evening is Premium Comedy founder Kris Bonaparte. Bonaparte has performed all over Canada and produced shows all over Ontario and his home town of Montreal. He has a unique laid back delivery and a long repertoire of twisted stories.

Tickets are available at Soo Blaster or online at Premiumcomedy.ca for only $20.