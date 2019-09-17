At 5:15 this morning Enviornment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for the following areas explaining that near zero visibility in fog patches is occurring:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Marathon – Schreiber

The alert cautions, “Fog patches have developed over the area and are expected to persist early this morning. The lowest visibilities are expected over areas near Lake Superior. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”