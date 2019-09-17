Breaking News

Fog Advisory

Post Views: 58

At 5:15 this morning Enviornment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for the following areas explaining that near zero visibility in fog patches is occurring:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville
  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
  • Marathon – Schreiber

The alert cautions, “Fog patches have developed over the area and are expected to persist early this morning. The lowest visibilities are expected over areas near Lake Superior. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*