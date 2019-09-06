Do you know your AT/UTV Regulations?

The Fall Hunting Season is upon us. As part of the fall hunting ritual, hunters make good use of ATV’s and UTV’s.

The OPP explain, “In 2015, the provincial government legalized “Side by Sides” (SxS) and 2-up ATV’s. That goes for all 2-ups ( from the manufacturer ), all UTV’s and SxS’s. While it’s still up to the local municipality to decide, the Ontario government has given the go-ahead for SxS’s and UTV’s to receive the same privileges that apply to ATVs. The one thing that needs to be clearly spelled out is that this designation simply changes what the definition of an ATV is to include UTV and SxS equipment. It does not supersede any municipal regulations that may be in place. If you could previously ride an ATV on the shoulder of the road in your area, you can now ride a SxS with a passenger(s) in the same fashion. ATV’s that are capable of carrying a passenger are also legal, provided the passenger seat and foot pegs are in place from the manufacturer.”

Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) is a broad term that can include single-rider, two-up and side-by-side ATVs and utility terrain vehicles.

Drivers operating a permitted ORV along a road or highway must hold at least a G2 or M2 driver’s licence, and their vehicle must be registered and insured.

Helmets, seat belts (where applicable) must be worn at all times, speed limits must be obeyed (generally, 20 km/h in a 50 km/h speed limit or less, and 50 km/h in posted areas over 50 km/h), insurance, plates, all the normal rules apply.

No drinking and driving! Impaired operation on an ATV/UTV carries the same penalties as if you were driving a car.

Enjoy Ontario’s vast trail systems and have fun! Drive safe, drive sober, and slow down!