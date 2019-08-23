Breaking News

Tractor Trailer Collision causes traffic delays for several days

A tractor trailer in the ditch just north of Rabbit Blanket Lake has caused traffic delays for several days while everything gets cleaned up. This has been a combined effort from various services to remove the load from the transport, the transport and broken guardposts.

 

