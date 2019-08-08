Celebration Marks 1st Anniversary of Medicine Cave Repatriation

On August 8th, 2018, a day of Ceremony was held at the Medicine Cave to celebrate the repatriation of the cave to Michipicoten First Nation. John Bobbiwash led the day which began with a Sunrise Ceremony. John was aided by a number of pipe carriers, drummers and members of MFN. Dignitaries from Brookfield Power were part of the day, and presented Chief Tangie with a document recognizing the importance and history of the Medicine Cave to Michipicoten First Nation. A feast was held later that day to continue the celebrations.

Today ceremonies are being held at the Medicine Cave to celebrate the anniversary.