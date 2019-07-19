Ontario Repairing Roads in Sault Ste. Marie through Connecting Links Program

The Ontario government is putting people first by helping the city of Sault Ste. Marie make roads safer, and ensure Ontario is open for business and open for jobs.

Today Ross Romano, MPP for Sault Ste. Marie announced that Ontario is providing the city of Sault Ste. Marie with $3,000,000 to support Black Road improvements.

“I’m happy to announce that our government is providing $3,000,000 to the City of Sault Ste. Marie to support improvements to Black Road,” said MPP Romano. “This is another example of how our government has listened to our municipal partners and is working with municipalities to support programs that help Ontario grow and prosper. We work better when we work together.”

This year, the government will invest $30 million to support 25 Connecting Links projects, which will help 23 municipalities build, renew or replace designated municipal roads and bridges that run through their communities and connect to provincial highways. The funding covers up to 90 per cent of eligible project costs, to a maximum of $3 million.

“We are investing in municipal roads and bridges to keep families safe and to support jobs and growth in local communities,” said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney. “We are working with municipal partners to make investments to help ensure Ontario’s transportation system works for everyone.”

Eligible municipalities are encouraged to apply for funding for the 2020-21 Connecting Links Program, which will be open to applications later this year.