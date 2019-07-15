11:30 PM EDT Monday 15 July 2019

Severe thunderstorm watch ended for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

11:24 PM EDT Monday 15 July 2019

Severe thunderstorm warning ended for:

10:59 PM EDT Monday 15 July 2019

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

At 10:59 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 12 kilometres south of Obatanga Provincial Park to 20 kilometres southwest of Gargantua, moving east at 85 km/h.

Locations impacted include:

Wawa, Michipicoten Provincial Park and Dubreuilville.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information: http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.

10:20 PM EDT Monday 15 July 2019

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Conditions continue to be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms until late this evening.

Isolated thunderstorms may become severe this evening and track eastward. Strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain are all possible with these thunderstorms.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

