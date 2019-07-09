OPP to use Facebook Live to talk about Methamphetamine – join them at 7 pm tonight

Members of the public and the media are invited to participate in a Live interactive presentation on our Ontario Provincial Police Facebook page on July 9, 2019, at 19:00 hrs (7:00 pm EST). This is a special opportunity to speak directly with subject matter experts of the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau about methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine is one of the most prevalent substances in the Canadian illicit drug market. It is highly addictive, easy to obtain and low cost. It has permeated into our communities, and has a serious impact on community safety, leading to an increase in a wide spectrum of violent and property crimes.

The OPP is taking a proactive approach to the increasing presence of methamphetamine in Ontario by creating a Methamphetamine Strategy. The strategy identifies the need to educate the public about the prevalence and danger of methamphetamine production, trafficking and use in Ontario’s communities.

Join us on Facebook Live to learn first-hand how to spot the warning signs of methamphetamine in your community, and how the public can help.