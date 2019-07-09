Council Meeting Tonight – July 9

Council is holding a Council Meeting tonight after the Corporate Planning Meeting that is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Agenda

(1) CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT

(2) PRESENTATIONS

(3) REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA

3.1 Approval of the Agenda

(4) ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS

4.1 Special Council Meeting – Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

4.2 Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting – Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

4.3 Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers

4.4 Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street

4.5 Library Board Meeting – Monday, September 16, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., Wawa Public Library

4.6 Cemetery Committee Meeting – September 18, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street

4.7 Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 4:15 p.m., 3 Maple Street

4.8 Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., Council Chambers

4.9 Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, September 30, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room

(5) DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF

(6) CONSENT AGENDA

6.1 Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)

6.2 Approval of Minutes (resolution)

(a) Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, June 18, 2019

(b) Special Council Meeting – Tuesday, June 25, 2019

6.3 Receive Committee / Board Minutes (resolution)

(a) Cemetery Committee Meeting – May 15, 2019

(b) Algoma District Services Administration Board Meeting – May 23, 2019

(c) Community Development Committee Meeting – May 27, 2019

(d) Library Board Meeting – May 27, 2019

6.4 Approve Donations – 13th Annual William G. Rose Memorial Golf Tournament, Friday, July 19, 2019 (resolution)

6.5 Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services – Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act Compliance for 2018 (for information)

(7) DELEGATIONS

(8) PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT

(9) INFORMATIONAL REPORTS

9.1 Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)

(a) CAO 2019-02: Operating Budget for 2019

(b) CC 2019-05: Sale of Municipal Land – Michipicoten River Village

(c) CC 2019-06: Report for the Month of June, 2019

(d) CS 2019-09: Additional Parking on Broadway Avenue

(e) CS 2019-10: Report for the Month of June, 2019

(f) BL 2019-04: Report for the Month of June, 2019

(g) JM 2019-05: Report for the Month of June, 2019

(h) CS 2019-11: Fuel System Upgrade

(10) CLOSED MEETING REPORTS

(11) NEW BUSINESS

11.1 Declare Surplus Land – Michipicoten River Village (resolution)

11.2 Approve Additional Designated Parking on Broadway Avenue (resolution)

11.3 Accept Recommendation and Approve the Award of Tender – Fuel System Upgrade (resolution)

(12) NOTICE OF MOTION

(13) CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS

13.1 First, Second and Third Reading

13.2 By-Law No. 3211-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 25th day of June 2019 and the 9th day of July, 2019.

13.3 By-Law No. 3212-19 – to deem part of Registered Plan M-132 not to be a registered plan of subdivision pursuant to Section 50(3) of the Planning Act. (10-12 Beck Avenue).

13.4 By-Law No. 3213-19 – to deem part of Registered Plan M-27 not to be a registered plan of subdivision pursuant to Section 50(3) of the Planning Act. (20 Montreal Ave & 248 Main St).

13.5 By-Law No. 3214-19 – to adopt Municipality of Wawa Policy No HR-001: Use of Municipal Information Technology.

13.6 By-Law No. 3215-19 – to repeal By-Law No. 3144-18 and to constitute and appoint a Committee of Adjustment for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.

13.7 By-Law No. 3216-19 – to appoint a Secretary-Treasurer to the Municipality of Wawa Committee of Adjustment.

(14) IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)

(15) CLOSE OF MEETING

15.1 Close of Meeting