Rock Island Lodge presents Crystal Journey in a House Concert on Wednesday, June 26th!

Crystal Journey and David Hickey perform with 8-12 Paiste Planet, Symphonic and Sound Creation Gongs. Every Gong features a strong fundamental note tuned to represent a natural harmonic series based on the orbital properties of the Sun, the Earth, the Moon and the other planets. This Theory is based upon Pythagorean Cosmology.

The Santoor is an Indo-Persian trapezoid-shaped hammered dulcimer or string musical instrument made of walnut with seventy-two strings. It is the national musical instrument of Iran. It dates back to ancient time, Mesopotamia (1600-911 BC) and Babylonia. It’s a Beautiful sounding instrument often sounding like a piano. The Gongs and Santoor are accompanied by 6-10 Quartz Crystal Singing Bowls. Each produces a pure note or tone, the purest there is.

Note: space is limited. Please RSVP if you are planning on attending. Bring a yoga mat if you like.

Concert: 7:30 pm $15 donation + item for the Wawa Food Bank.

Call 856-2939 and reserve your seat for dinner and the concert, or just the concert.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!