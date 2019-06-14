OPP Partners with MedicAlert Foundation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is partnering with MedicAlert Foundation Canada to better assist officers with their interactions with vulnerable persons. MedicAlert Connect Protect service gives police officers 24-hour access to a registered subscriber’s photo, identifying information, past wandering history, triggers, de-escalation techniques and other medical information through MedicAlert identification in an emergent situation.

This service may also quickly locate lost or missing vulnerable individuals, such as those living with autism, Alzheimer’s, dementia or other cognitive brain injuries, so they can be quickly and safely returned to their loved ones. Officers called to an emergency involving a MedicAlert subscriber will have access through dispatchers to vital information which could save a life.

OPP and MedicAlert will be introducing this partnership by holding six community-focused information and registration sessions across Ontario on June 18th for the launch of MedicAlert Connect Protect service.

“This partnership allows police to work with a not-for-profit organization to provide the best possible service to our community. Our citizens benefit when the police and community work together. This partnership mobilizes the community members to ensure we are able to care for vulnerable persons across Ontario.” – OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique

“MedicAlert’s identification services and electronic health information database is a vital link between first responders and the community when faster, informed action makes all the difference. We are pleased to partner with such a renowned organization as OPP and honoured to assist police services across the country in their emergency response work.” – CEO of MedicAlert Foundation Canada, Françoise Faverjon-Fortin

MedicAlert Foundation Canada (MAFCA) is the largest membership-based registered charity in Canada and it is the leading provider of emergency medical information services. MedicAlert’s mission is to ensure that all Canadians have access to high-quality health information at time of need, and has protected more than one million Canadians since 1961.