‘Opioids and Overdoses: Impact and Strategies’ Report Released

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Opioids Working Group released their Opioids and Overdoses: Impact and Strategies report, highlighting the alarming increase of opioid overdoses and deaths across Ontario. The report contains information relating to OPP opioid seizures, overdoses and relevant strategies.

Out of concern for the safety of all Ontarians, the OPP is sharing the data to help prevent the loss of more lives.

Key information:

OPP has identified a 35 per cent increase in overdose deaths during the first quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2018

Since September 2017, the OPP has administered naloxone on 79 occasions and saved 73 lives

OPP has administered the highest number of naloxone doses in March and April 2019

The spirit of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act (GSA) is embedded in all aspects of OPP involvement with the public

“Every life matters; meaning every overdose occurrence will be thoroughly investigated. We owe it to each victim to thoroughly investigate every occurrence so we can target those who produce, import and traffic these harmful and deadly substances.” – OPP Superintendent Bryan MacKillop, Director, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau

The focus of the OPP Opioids Working Group during the past year has been to establish foundational elements to respond to the opioid crisis and understand the impacts of overdoses and opioids. New reporting and analytical tools have been made available to position the OPP to be more proactive in our approach to the opioid crisis.