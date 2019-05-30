Poker Walk Results

Here are the decoded cards from the Poker Walk:
Congrats to
1st – Rachel Robinson with a Flush
2nd – Paul Lesperance with 2 pairs
3rd – Kathy Culhane with 1 pair
Thanks again to all who participated!
Reminder: The Community Better Challenge starts tomorrow!!
