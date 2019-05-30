Breaking News

Poker Walk Results

Here are the decoded cards from the Poker Walk:

 

Congrats to

1st – Rachel Robinson with a Flush

2nd – Paul Lesperance with 2 pairs

3rd – Kathy Culhane with 1 pair

 

Thanks again to all who participated!

Reminder: The Community Better Challenge starts tomorrow!!

