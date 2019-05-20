Reward offered – Lost Camera at Old Woman Bay overlook

I will offer a reward of $100.00US to the person/entity who returns a red body, Canon Power Shot SX720 HS. Last recollection of the camera was believed to be an overlook near Old Woman Bay mid-morning on the 18th of May.

My recollection is that I was planning to take a self-timed selfie with the bay in the background, then got distracted. The camera may have been resting on a flat ledge or may have been carelessly left on the hood of the van by the undersigned–any help will be appreciated. The camera contains the images from my youngest son’s graduation from Canisius College.

Please contact Wawa-news.com if you find this camera – c.705-943-6847, [email protected]