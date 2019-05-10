Friday Morning News – May 10

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of drizzle early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 7.
News Tidbits – The Skills Competition for the Mine Rescue at the MMCC is scheduled for 12 Noon. The Wesdome Team is first up.
Don’t forget the Defined Movement Dance Recital is tonight.
