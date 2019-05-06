Marathon OPP Vehicle Catches Fire

On Sunday May 5, 2019 approximately 08:20pm while on patrol in the Town of Marathon, one of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) vehicles was involved in a fire.

The vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Tahoe was parked at 13 Jackson Crescent, Marathon, when the vehicle began to smoke from under the hood. The officer attempted to extinguish the fire with an available fire extinguisher from the vehicle with no success. The local Marathon Fire Department arrived on scene to extinguish the fire.

The vehicle obtained major damage. The two residences, 11 and 13 Jackson Crescent receiving damage to the siding on the adjacent sides as well as some damage to a fence.

The fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries.