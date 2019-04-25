30th Anniversary of SAH Foundation’s 5 Car Draw

On June 22, 2019, the Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s 5 Car Draw will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with more prizes, new ways to win, and the grandest five-vehicle line up yet!

Each 30th Anniversary 5 Car Draw ticket will be eligible for 35 incredible draws – with total prizes valued at over $230,000. New this year – each grand prize winner will have a difficult choice; take the incredible vehicle they have won or select the new cash option. This year’s lineup includes:

2019 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss or $50,000 Cash

2019 Ford Mustang Coupe or $35,000 Cash

2019 Honda CR-V EX AWD or $30,000 Cash

2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible or $30,000 Cash

2019 Hyundai Accent or $15,000 Cash

There will also be 30 bonus draws to celebrate the 30th Anniversary, including five $500 Esso Gas Cards courtesy of McDougall Energy, 20 $500 cash prizes and five $1,000 cash prizes provided by Algoma Hearing Centre, Cliffe Printing, Deresti Motors, Feet First & Associates and Fountain Tire.

The one thing that hasn’t grown over the years is the price of a ticket: each ticket is still just $25!

Since the first 5 Car Draw in June 1990, there have been over 365,000 tickets sold, 148 vehicles awarded and over $3.9 million raised to support the care delivered at Sault Area Hospital.

“It’s been the experience of a lifetime,” said Joe Orazietti, Creator of the 5 Car Draw and Volunteer Chair for 28 years. “I had a feeling it would be a success, but I didn’t know how incredible it would be. I’ve seen our local hospital grow and improve to take care of the people of my hometown. That’s what is important. Giving away cars is fun, but helping pay for equipment that will save lives; that’s why we we’ve always done it.”

The proceeds from this draw will go toward the purchase of medical equipment for Sault Area Hospital. “Our community pays for the medical equipment at our hospital – that’s a fact, and it’s something to be proud of,” said Teresa Martone, Executive Director, Sault Area Hospital Foundation. “Each ticket sold helps save lives. Each ticket keeps patients beside their family for care.”

All five vehicles will be parked in the Station Mall from April 22 until May 5, so stop by to get a closer look at the vehicle you could drive away in this summer.

Looking to purchase a ticket? Call 705-759-3848 or 1-888-623-3904 to order by phone, or find a complete list of ticket locations on our website.

Draw date is Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Sault Area Hospital Auditorium. 20,000 tickets printed under Licence # 10698. Total value of prizes is $230,441.21.