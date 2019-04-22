Rainfall Warnings Continue

3:39 PM EDT Monday 22 April 2019

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Rain, heavy at times continues. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible by Tuesday morning with the highest amounts expected over the Wawa area. Higher rainfall amounts are forecast farther south towards Agawa.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

3:27 PM EDT Monday 22 April 2019

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Rain, heavy at times continues. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Rain will continue tonight before gradually coming to an end Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are possible by Tuesday evening.

Precipitation will taper off to light flurries Tuesday night.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Avoid driving through water on roads. Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

3:40 PM EDT Monday 22 April 2019

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Rain, heavy at times continues. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Periods of rain will continue tonight before gradually coming to an end late Tuesday.

Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible by Tuesday evening.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.