Rainfall Warning (Pukaskwa to Searchmont)

6:02 PM EDT Sunday 21 April 2019

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Rain, heavy at times is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm possible by Tuesday evening.

Rain will begin this evening and become heavy at times overnight or early Monday morning. Precipitation may begin as a brief period of freezing rain especially for areas away from Lake Superior.

Rain will continue Monday and Tuesday before ending Tuesday evening.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Avoid driving through water on roads. Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away. Keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.