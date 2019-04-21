Rainfall Warning – 50 to 70mm possible “Lake Superior Provincial Park to Searchmont”

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning from Lake Superior Provincial Park to Searchmont, “Rain, heavy at times is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall. Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm possible by Tuesday evening.”

The rain is expected to being this evening with the posibility of a brief period of freezing rain. The rain will continue Monday and until Tuesday night.

A flood warning has been issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Sault Ste. Marie district for the district. In particular they warned that residents within the Goulais River watershed to be warned that some areas within the flood plain are approaching flood critical levels. “Flooding is possible or already occurring in some low-lying areas. Other residents of the Sault Ste. Marie District are advised that low-lying areas may also be near flood critical levels. A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.”

Highway 556 remains closed due to flooding in the Searchmont area.

Hwy 17 at Hwy 630 (Mattawa) – is closed in both directions due to flooding.

Hwy 518 (Orrville) – S Sequin Estates Rd S, lane and westbound shoulder remain closed in the Seguin Falls area due to flooding.