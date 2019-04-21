Breaking News

Easter Rainbow

Usually the rainbow comes after the storm, but this Easter Sunday Rainbow showed up at sunset just as a sprinkle of rain fell. It wasn’t much rain, but it was enough to create this beautiful rainbow. Tonight and into Tuesday in a stretch from Pukaskwa National Park to Searchmont 50 to 75 mm of rain is possible.

 

