Easter Rainbow

Usually the rainbow comes after the storm, but this Easter Sunday Rainbow showed up at sunset just as a sprinkle of rain fell. It wasn’t much rain, but it was enough to create this beautiful rainbow. Tonight and into Tuesday in a stretch from Pukaskwa National Park to Searchmont 50 to 75 mm of rain is possible.
