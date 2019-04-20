Hwy 556 – CLOSED due to Flooding

Highway 556 has been closed by the Ontario Provincial Police from Highway 532 and Highway 129 due to flooding.

There is no indication as to when the highway will reopen.

Water levels in area water bodies continue to rise. A drive last Sunday from the Soo showed the Chippewa Falls raging and most creeks and river full of water. A flood watch was issued April 11 for the Goulais River area.

A Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook is in effect in the District until Friday, April 26, 2019