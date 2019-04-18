Newmont and Goldcorp Successfully Create World’s Leading Gold Company

Goldcorp Inc. and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation today announced the successful conclusion of the transaction combining Newmont Mining Corporation and Goldcorp to form the world’s leading gold business.
Newmont Goldcorp features an unmatched portfolio of assets, prospects and talent. This portfolio includes long-life operations and profitable expansion and exploration options in some of the world’s most favourable mining jurisdictions. Newmont Goldcorp will also offer investors the highest annual dividend and the largest Reserves and Resources per share among senior gold producers.
Newmont Goldcorp will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with the ticker ‘NEM’, and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) with the ticker ‘NGT’. Goldcorp’s common shares are expected to be delisted from the NYSE before market open on April 18, 2019, and from the TSX after market close on April 22, 2019.
Newmont Goldcorp is expected to immediately:
- Be accretive to Newmont’s Net Asset Value per share by 27 percent, and to the combined company’s 2020 cash flow per share by 34 percent; i
- Begin delivering $365 million in expected annual pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, representing $4.4 billion in Net Present Value (pre-tax);ii
- Target six to seven million ounces of steady gold production over a decades-long time horizon; i
- Have the largest gold Reserves and Resources in the gold sector, including on a per share basis;
- Be located in favorable mining jurisdictions and prolific gold districts on four continents;
- Deliver the highest dividend among senior gold producers; iii
- Offer financial flexibility and an investment-grade balance sheet to advance the most promising projects at an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of at least 15 percent; iv
- Feature a deep bench of accomplished business leaders, technical teams and other talent with extensive mining industry experience; and
- Maintain industry leadership in environmental, social and governance performance.
About Newmont Goldcorp
Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favourable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
|
i
|
Caution Regarding Projections: Projections used in this release are considered “forward-looking statements.” See cautionary statement above regarding forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information representing post-closing expectations is inherently uncertain. Estimates such as expected accretion, NAV, Net Present Value creation, synergies, expected future production, IRR, financial flexibility and balance sheet strength are preliminary in nature. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will close or that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.
|
ii
|
Net Present Value (NPV) creation as used in this release is a management estimate provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. NPV creation represents management’s combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the proposed transaction that have been monetized and projected over a twenty-year period for purposes of the estimation, applying a discount rate of 5 percent. Such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Expected NPV creation is a “forward-looking statement” subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual value creation to differ from expected value creation.
|
iii
|
2019 dividends beyond Q1 2019 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors. Management’s expectations with respect to future dividends or annualized dividends are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements with respect to future dividends are non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont Goldcorp’s financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. The Board of Directors reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on the common stock of the Company, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate the payment level at any time without prior notice. As a result, investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.
|
iv
|
IRR targets on projects are calculated using an assumed $1,200 gold price.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Newmont and Goldcorp Successfully Create World’s Leading Gold Company - April 18, 2019
- Ensemencement du Lac « Blackington » par des élèves de l’ÉS Saint-Joseph - April 18, 2019
- ÉS Saint-Joseph students stocking Blackington Lake - April 18, 2019