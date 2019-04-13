Saturday Morning News – April 13

Weather – Flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Flurries ending this evening then clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 12 overnight.
