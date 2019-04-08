New leadership for Northern Lumber Mills

WRC Timber Inc. (WRC) is pleased to announce new leadership at its sites in White River and Hornepayne as well as for its woodlands group.

White River Forest Products (WRFP) is now led by Mill Manager, Sean Lauzon. Sean took the helm on January 21st, after WRFP had been without a mill manager for six months.

“Sean is a seasoned forestry professional and experienced industrial manager,” said Tony Wyszkowski, WRC’s President. “He has the drive and passion to unify the team and lead it towards efficiencies now crucial with current lumber prices.”

In Hornepayne, Rick Merling took over as Site General Manager and Chief Engineer, on January 15, 2019, having joined the organization as Assistant General Manager on October 15, 2018.

“Rick now has responsibility for all functions on site including the cogen facility and the saw mill,” said Wyszkowski. “He is also our Chief Operating Engineer for Hornepayne Power.”

Supplying the mills on the Woodlands side of the business, Gerard Morry, joined WRC as VP & General Manager, Forest Resources & Fibre Supply on October 15, 2018.

“Gerard is a wonderful addition to the team,” said Wyszkowski. “He is a strong and affable leader, and we look to him to ensure that White River Forest Products, Hornepayne Lumber, and Hornepayne Power are supplied with the required fibre volumes and quality at a competitive cost.”

A number of other new management hires have transpired in all three facilities to drive results.

Wyszkowski took over the Presidency of WRC from the notable forestry Industry leader, Frank Dottori, on January 1, 2019. Dottori, now 80 years old, acts as the Chair of WRC.

About Sean Lauzon

Sean is a seasoned forestry professional and experienced industrial manager. Known for production efforts that drive continuous improvement and for facilitating team development and growth, Sean’s leadership is expected to propel WRFP forward as a unified, committed team able to take on any challenge. Most recently the Area and Operations Manager for Northern Ontario for LafargeHolcim, Sean has also held leadership positions with Georgia-Pacific North Woods LP, Grant Forest Products, and Gille Malette Inc. He holds a Forestry Technician degree from Sault College as well as a Welding Engineering Technology degree.

About Rick Merling

Rick, comes to us from Essar Steel Algoma, where as a First Class Power Engineer, he was responsible for the management of the 85 MW cogeneration facility and the 110 MW combined cycle power plant. He has over 20 years of management experience from Essar, St. Marys Paper, and GP Flakeboard. He aims to help drive results through a focus on safety and environment, building strong teams, and looking for optimization opportunities.

About Gerard Morry

Recruited from Corner Brook, Newfoundland, Gerard and his infectious “newfie” accent are making strides in sorting out the Woodlands, in a new and crucial role for the organization. Gerard spent the last 5 years in management with Kruger Pulp & Paper in Corner Brook, after a four year stint in Ontario at Resolute Forest Products in Iroquois Falls. Before that he had a full career with Abitibi Bowater in Newfoundland where he worked his way up through the organization from Silviculture Foreman and Personal Assistant up to Superintendent in the Woodlands and Mill Divisions. He is an active community volunteer and coach.

About WRC Timber Inc (WRC)

WRC is a vertically integrated private company that owns and operates two sawmill complexes and a cogen facility in Northwestern Ontario. Their mission is to be a profitable, low cost, forestry company, converting forest resources into competitive and innovative quality products while protecting the environment and creating positive long term social, cultural, and economic benefit for the region and its people, the company’s employees and shareholders. WRC is the majority owner of WRFP, HPL, and HPP, while First Nations and private investors hold the remaining shares. WRC is Chaired by Forest Industry giant, Frank Dottori, the founder of Tembec. Tony Wyszkowski is the President of WRC.

About White River Forest Products LP (WRFP)

WRFP is a random length sawmill owned by WRC Timber Inc., the Netamisakomik Anishinabek (Pic Mobert) First Nation, and the White River Economic Development Corporation. Known for their high quality lumber, WRFP is located in Northwestern Ontario in White River. Their goal is to become one of the most efficient mills in Eastern Canada and as such a multi-million dollar modernization and re-investment program is ongoing. Built in the late 1970s and operated until 2007, the mill was reopened in 2013 by this community-based group including Frank Dottori, who was the founder and former CEO of Canadian forestry giant, Tembec. WRFP currently employs over 160 people…and they are hiring. Producing over 160BFM per year, the mill injects approximately 50 Million dollars per year into the regional economy. The Mill Manager is Sean Lauzon. www.wrfp.ca