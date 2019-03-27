Snow, Rain, Dropping Temperatures – Be careful

The wet snow, rain and now dropping temperatures have already made highways slushy, snow packed and icy in places. The radar imagery from Montreal River shows precipation throughout the Wawa area.

If you have to walk be careful, the wet snow ontop of hard packed ice is making walking treacherous.

If you are driving, make sure you are driving according to the changing road conditions. There has already been a tractor trailer in the ditch 4o kilometres south of Wawa this evening.