OPP – Watch for Water on Roadways

With the long-awaited warmer weather finally upon us, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists to watch for “standing” or pooling water on the roadways.

The combination of increased temperatures and rainfall can cause large pools of water to form on the roadways. Because the ground is still frozen, the water has no place to go. Road crews do their best to dig snowbanks away to channel water off the roads, but sometimes the water will still pool in low lying areas.

Drivers need to recognize that these pools of water may cause potential dangers to travelling motorists. For your own safety, and for the safety of others using the roadways, the OPP is urging motorists to please slow down, increase your following distances and watch for standing water on the roadways.