Friday Morning News – March 15

Weather – Periods of rain changing to periods of snow early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight- Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 10 in the evening and minus 18 overnight.

If you are driving today be aware of phonding (water on roadways/highways) and reduce your speed.

News Tidbits – There were two licences available for selling cannibis in Northern Ontario – and both have been granted in Sudbury.