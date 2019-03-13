Wednesday Morning News – March 13

Weather – Snow ending late this morning then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing rain early this morning. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. Rain beginning late this evening. Risk of freezing rain late this evening and after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Rainfall amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near midnight. Low plus 1.

News Tidbits – If you are headed to Thunder Bay over the weekend for the end of March Break – Don’t forget that Pete Zedlacher is playing as part of the Snowed In Comedy Tour. Tickets are still available for the show at 7:30p.m.

The Ontario Government has banned cellphones from classrooms for noneducational purposes beginning this fall.

The safety repercussions of the second Boeing collision has led to many countries closing their airspace to that particular aircraft. In Canada, Sunwing has grounded their fleet citing the airspace closures.