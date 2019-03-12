“If we take care of the land, it will take care of us.”

More than 300 First Nations guardians, leaders and partners are gathering in Vancouver from March 12 – 13th to discuss the next steps in creating a national guardians network.

Guardians serve as the “moccasins and mukluks” on the ground for their communities. Drawing on traditional knowledge and science, they manage protected areas, monitor development projects and restore animals and plants.

There are over 40 guardians programs caring for lands across the country. A national guardians network will support their work and empower more communities to launch their own programs.

The First Nations’ National Guardians Gathering 2019 will explore the next steps in this process. The event is hosted by the Indigenous Leadership Initiative, the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Link to livestream