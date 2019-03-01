Police still searching for information about the Murder of Todd Petrie in 2011

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS) continue to follow up any information relating to the 2011 murder of a Sault resident. Their shared goal is to bring a resolution to the victim’s family.

The body of 48-year old Todd Alan Petrie was discovered in his Albert Street East apartment in the city of Sault Ste. Marie on February 27, 2011. Police believe Todd may have known his killer.

Since November 2012, a $50,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for Todd’s murder. This reward remains in place and available. The poster is available at this hyperlink on the OPP website

Any member of the public who has information about the murder of Todd Petrie is encouraged to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at (705) 949-6300) or Crime Stoppers. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Sault Crime Stoppers at (705) 942-7687 or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com .

“Todd’s family live with his loss every day. Somebody knows something and they need to come forward to the police to provide the family with resolution they seek.”, said Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford – OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.