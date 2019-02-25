Storm forces road & other closures throughout Northern Ontario – UPDATE 7:06 am

The current winter storm is wreaking havoc for travel throughout Northern Ontario.

Current Road Closures:

Highway 101 from Chapleau to the Quebec border

Highway 11 from Nipigon to Cochrane

Highway 144 from Timmins to Cartier

Highway 17 from Batchawana to Wawa

Highway 17 from Wawa to White River – OPEN at 4:30 am

Highway 17 from White River to Marathon

Highway 631 from White River to Hornepayne

Highway 631 from Hornepayne to Jct of 631/11

Highway 101 from Wawa to Chapleau – OPEN at 4:30 am

SouthPorcOPP is advising all area highways remain closed. Please refrain from going to the road closures. Stay home. Stay safe

School Buses and Schools

Northern Area – including Wawa, White River, Chapleau, Dubreuilville & Hornepayne & areas

Due to the adverse weather and poor road conditions and in the interest of safety all schools are closed today to staff and students for ALL boards and all school-related transportation is cancelled.

All schools are closed for students and staff.

Sault Ste Marie Area – including Batchawana, Goulais River & areas

Due to the adverse weather and poor road conditions and in the interest of safety all schools are closed today to staff and students for ALL boards and all school-related transportation is cancelled. All Schools are closed for students and staff.

Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & areas

Due to the adverse weather and poor road conditions and in the interest of safety all schools are closed today to staff and students for ALL boards and all school-related transportation is cancelled. All Schools are closed for students and staff.

North Shore Area – including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake and Spanish & areas

No Alerts in this area. Transportation is running as scheduled.

Wawa

The Indoor Walking Program has been cancelled for tonight.

Due to current weather conditions, Algoma Public Health’s Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa offices will be closed for the day. Our offices in Blind River and Elliot Lake will remain open. If you had an appointment for today, you will contacted tomorrow with a new appointment date and time.

In Sault Ste. Marie:

All City facilities are closed today and City services will be cancelled.

With the significant winter event, the City is advising residents to stay off of the roads as conditions are not safe for travel.

All City facilities will not be in operation today. This includes the Civic Centre, City Libraries, City arenas and all recreational facilities including Seniors Centre, Ermatinger·Clergue National Historic Site and City pools. All programming at City arenas and the Northe rn Community Centre will be cancelled.

City transit is cancelled and will not be running

Garbage collection and recycling scheduled for Monday will be cancelled. Next Monday’s collection shall allow for a four a (4) bag limit for those routes affected.

The parking by-law remains in effect with motorists not permitted to park on city streets during the winter months between midnight and 6 a.m. however, during a winter event, motorists are urged to not park on city streets during the day.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie thanks residents for their cooperation. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. For more information, residents may contact Public Works at 705-759-5201 or email [email protected] or phone Transit Services at 705-759-5438.

Lake Superior State University has announced this morning that campus will be closed today, Feb. 25, due to the predicted blizzard conditions and dangerous road conditions. All classes are cancelled. All academic buildings including labs, and offices will be closed. Only essential personnel shall report to work.

Sault College has announced that campus is closed today due to weather. All classes are cancelled and no one is to report to work.

In Sault Ste. Marie Michigan, from the Chippewa County Road Commission “Morning update: please do not travel unless absolutely necessary! We are still experiencing widespread whiteout conditions. M-129 remains closed between 3 Mile and 12 Mile; I-75 is open but accidents are delaying traffic out there and many of our county roads are drifted completely shut. Again, do not venture out unless absolutely necessary. This weather and the conditions are no joke. We will be working to get everything open as soon as possible but at this point many of our own employees may not be able to make it in to start their shift.”

The Sugar Island Ferry has suspended operations – “NOTICE: as of 4:40 am this morning we are still shut down due to high winds. Last report of the causeway was that it was highly drifted over around 10 last night. We will post when conditions improve.”