Highway 17 OPEN (Wawa to Batchawana)

Feb 21, 2019 @ 3:21

The highway has been opened.

Feb 20, 2019 @ 22:51

Ontario511 has messaged that the jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking two lanes and the westbound shoulder on the bottom of the Kenny Lake Hill (just north of the Montreal River Hill) has been cleared.

Feb 20, 2019 @ 22:35

Highway 17 has been closed between Batchawana and Wawa due to poor weather conditions.

There is a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking two lanes and the westbound shoulder on the bottom of the Kenny Lake Hill (just north of the Montreal River Hill. There also appears to be a tractor-trailer stuck on the Montreal River Hill (photos above).

The two images below from the Montreal River Hill weather radar shows that the rate of snow is decreasing, but there are reports of 30cm of snow on the ground since early this evening.