Wawa Winter Carnival Parade

The 2019 Wawa Winter Carnival has officially begun. The event that kicks it off is the eagerly anticipated Wawa Winter Carnival Parade. The theme this year is “Bugs”.

First place – St.Josephs French Immersion Catholic School

Second place –  “It’s The Wawa-News Bug”

Third place –  The Boondockers snow bikes

Most Original Or Humorous Mike Mantha

Most Spirit – Mission Motors

Organizers say “Thank you, everyone, who came out and participated in our parade. Many thanks to our Wawa Volunteer Fire Department. You always lead the way and keep us safe!”

