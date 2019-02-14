Breaking News

Picture of the Day – Happy Valentine’s Day

Post Views: 321

 

This is a very simple snow sculpture but is so beautiful. If you look closely, those little dots are not dots, but hearts.

 

Although there is so much commercialization around all these ‘special’ days, it is nice to set aside a day to do something special for the ones you love. Sometimes we forget in the bustle of our everyday lives to do that. Happy Valentine’s Day!

