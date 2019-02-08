What Happened at Council – February 7

In a quick email at 4:27 to media, a special meeting of council was announced for 7 p.m. in Council Chambers. All members of Council were present, and after approving the agenda, no declarations – council moved into an in-camera meeting. Mayor Rody informed the gallery that they would move into the back room in order to let the gallery wait in the warm council chambers. Council was in-camera for 12 minutes, when they rejoined in council chambers. There was no resolution needed to re-enter the council meeting, and By-Law No.3171-19 – to enter into an employment agreement contract and appoint a Chief Administrative Officer – Treasurer for the Municipality of Wawa, was read for a first, second, and third time. All members of Council approved the bylaw.

Mayor Ron Rody said, “We are very pleased to announce that the successful candidate is Maury O’Neill. Maury, welcome to the Municipality of Wawa, again. We are very happy to have you as our new CAO.” Ms. O’Neill responded with a “Thank you”, from the gallery.

The meeting was closed and everyone offered their congratulations to Maury.

Maury will begin her new position as CAO/Treasurer, effective March 4, 2019. The position of CAO/Clerk/Treasurer had been vacant for 12 days earlier on January 23rd, 2019 when the Municipality announced that the employment relationship between the Municipality and Mr. Wray had ended.