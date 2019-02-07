Thursday Morning News – February 7

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River – Dubreuilville – Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected.

Weather – Today Cloudy. Snow at times heavy beginning early this morning. Amount 10 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 16. Wind chill near minus 29. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight – Snow at times heavy. Local blowing snow this evening. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 29 in the evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Chief Dean Sayers has been reelected as Chief of Batchewana First Nation. Council members are Harvey Bell, Marlene Hewson, Mark McCoy, Gary Roach Jr., Dan Sayers Sr., Melissa Sayers, Pete Sewell, and Lynn Tegosh.

Earthquakes Canada confirmed that a 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Sudbury area at 5:08 p.m. yesterday. It was centered about 27 km east of Sudbury, near Stinson, and was felt all over Sudbury and all the way to French River.