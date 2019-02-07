More snow expected this afternoon 15 – 25cm

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of Northern Ontario. Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25cm is expected. “Snow is expected to intensify this afternoon in advance of a rapidly developing Colorado low. Snow and local blowing snow is expected to create hazardous road conditions this afternoon into tonight. Snow will taper off Friday morning.”

In a line from Montreal River to Kirkland Lake the snow may be preceded by a risk of freezing rain and ice pellets. “Snowfall and ice pellet accumulations will vary widely but could reach up to 10 centimetres by the time it ends Friday morning.”

If you have travel plans you may wish to postpone them, or at the least be prepared for poor driving conditions, and the possibility of highway closures.

From Environment Canada: