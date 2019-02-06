What Happened at Council – February 5

Last night’s Council meeting was short and sweet – 7 minutes for the public portion. The in camera session lasted for an unknown amount of time – there isn’t really a reason to wait for them to come back into the public portion, only to give notice of the next meeting.

In the seven minutes, Council had no announcements, and note was made that there are nine meetings of council and various committees coming up. There were no declarations, and whole handful of minutes were approved in the consent agenda. Buried in the consent agenda was the notification from Rio Tinto of their upcoming drill program at Sunrise Lake (just south of Loonskin Lake), and that the Wawa Public Library renewed their agreement with the Hawk Junction Local Services Board. The agreement was not identified, as the resolution was not read – passed as part of the consent agenda approval.

As part of the consent agenda, the last item was congratulations to Mr. Dan Beach upon his successful completion of the Certified Road Supervisor (CRS) Certification. A Certified Road Supervisor (CRS) has: Successfully completed both sections of T.J. Mahony Road School (Construction & Maintenance) OR successfully taken the challenge exam through AORS; AND Successfully completed the PWLDP modules (minimum passing grade 70%) – Local Government, Leadership and Supervision & Customer Service (or approved equivalent modules); AND A minimum of three (3) years significant roads related supervisory experience. Mr. Beach has two more sections to go through and he will become a Certified Road Supervisor – Senior (CRS-S).

Five Staff Information Reports were accepted by Council. If there was any discussion on these reports – they would have been heard at the last Corporate Planning Meeting.

In new business Council approved the request from the Ice Fishing Derby for plowing of the beach house and William Teddy Park for the Derby Weekend. Support was given for a Summer Project Coordinator via the SEED Grant Program. Council was assured that the little market shacks would be ready for a summer market with a planned opening of July 1.

The following by-laws were read and passed:

By-Law No. 3157-19 – to amend By-Law No. 2821-15 as amended, the Zoning By- Law for the Municipality of Wawa, with respect to lands located at 23 Mackey Street, described legally as Plan M-131, Lots 1013 and 1014, Parcels 23 and 206 Michipicoten and NLY Feet, Lot 1012, Parcel 1252 Michipicoten.

By-Law No. 3158-19 – to enter into an agreement with the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for funding assistance for the Strategic Economic Infrastructure Program to invest in new infrastructure associated with the Wawa Drag Races. (Project No. 8100390).

By-Law No. 3166-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 22nd day of January, 2019 and the 5th day of February, 2019.

By-Law No. 3167-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an agreement with Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Ontario, represented by the Minister of Transportation, regarding funding under the Dedicated Gas Tax Funds for Public Transportation Program.

By-Law No. 3168-19 – enter into a Collaboration Agreement with the Regional EDO Group which will focus on sharing best practices and collaboration on regional projects.

Council then went into their in-camera session to discuss