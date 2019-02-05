Tuesday Morning News – February 5

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 36 in the morning and minus 24 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow beginning near midnight. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill near minus 27. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – It was so delightfully warm, a high of -4 – and then the snow came. Grateful that the rain didn’t hit here as it did in other places. Highway 11 was closed for a time yesterday from Hwy 17 to Hwy 552 (Trout Creek) due to flooding. Many motorists were reporting significant ponding on the highway. Traveling may be difficult today as this weather system affected many areas and highways. Check conditions before you leave and be prepared for highway closures or delays.

In Wawa the MMCC will reopen today.