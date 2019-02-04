Hwy 17 CLOSED (Wawa to MTO Scales at Heyden) 12:40

Feb 4, 2019 @ 12:40

Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) advise that Highway 17 North is closed from Highway 556, Heyden, to Wawa due to deteriorating road and weather conditions.

OPP advise motorists to exercise caution as driving conditions are hazardous at this time.

The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available.

Please do not call O.P.P. Provincial Communication Centres for road advisory updates or road condition information.

Visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511, twitter @511Ontario or call 511 traveller’s information such as winter road conditions, construction reports, road closures, traffic reports, traffic cameras and interactive mapping.

Feb 4, 2019 @ 12:20

The highway closure has been extended south from Batchawana to the MTO Weigh Scales at Heyden.

Feb 4, 2019 @ 11:57

Highway 17 has been closed from Wawa to Batchawana due to poor weather conditions.

Looking a the radar images from Montreal River, the highway may be closed for quite a while.