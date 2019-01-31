Extreme Cold Warning Continues

5:16 AM EST Thursday 31 January 2019

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Extreme wind chill values near minus 40 to minus 45 continue this morning.

Wind chill values will moderate today. However windchill values near minus 40 are possible for northern portions tonight.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.

Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.