Statement by Premier Ford on the Anniversary of the Islamic Cultural Centre Shooting

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement on the second anniversary of the shooting at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City:

“Today, we join our neighbours in Quebec and Muslim communities across Canada in a moment of silence to remember the victims of the horrific terrorist attack in Quebec City. Two years ago, Canadians from across the country watched in shock and horror as this tragedy unfolded, and then stood united as a country against ignorance, bigotry and hatred.

One’s freedom to worship without fear is one of our most important freedoms, and it must be cherished and defended. This attack on a place of worship was an attack on that freedom.

As the families gather together today to mourn, know that we join them in remembrance and grief. To our Muslim friends and neighbours, know that our government will always fight intolerance, defend our religious freedoms and work to ensure that this never happens again.”