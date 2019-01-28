Monday Morning News – January 28

Weather – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 25. Wind chill minus 53 in the morning and minus 35 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low. Tonight will be cloudy. Periods of snow beginning late this evening. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 27. Wind chill near minus 39. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – The bitter cold continues. Organizers at the International-500 in Soo, Michigan are much happier with the cold temperatures then the falling snow. They are continuing to sprinkle the track with water to create a thick ice track for the 51st International 50 race on February 2nd.

MP Terry Sheehan was acclaimed as Sault Liberal candidate yesterday afternoon in the Soo.